Soccer-Slovak championship results and standings

Reuters

Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Sunday

Sunday, February 19

Tatran Presov 0 Slovan Bratislava 2

Saturday, February 18

FK Senica 2 Zilina 0

Podbrezova 0 DAC Dunajska Streda 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Zilina 18 14 2 2 52 13 44

-------------------------

2 Slovan Bratislava 18 11 2 5 30 18 35

3 Podbrezova 18 10 5 3 22 11 35

-------------------------

4 Spartak Trnava 17 7 5 5 20 23 26

-------------------------

5 Ruzomberok 16 6 4 6 30 26 22

6 AS Trencin 18 6 4 8 25 32 22

7 DAC Dunajska Streda 18 4 7 7 19 24 19

8 MFK Zemplin Michalovce 17 5 4 8 19 30 19

9 FK Senica 19 4 5 10 16 23 17

10 ViOn Zlate Moravce 17 4 3 10 18 30 15

11 Tatran Presov 18 2 7 9 10 31 13

-------------------------

Sparta Myjava expelled from the league.

1: Champions League preliminary round

2-3: Europa League preliminary round

4: Europa League depending on domestic cup

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, February 19

ViOn Zlate Moravce v Ruzomberok (1630)