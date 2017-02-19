Soccer-Slovak championship results and standings

Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 19
Tatran Presov 0 Slovan Bratislava 2
Saturday, February 18
FK Senica 2 Zilina 0
Podbrezova 0 DAC Dunajska Streda 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Zilina 18 14 2 2 52 13 44
-------------------------
2 Slovan Bratislava 18 11 2 5 30 18 35
3 Podbrezova 18 10 5 3 22 11 35
-------------------------
4 Spartak Trnava 17 7 5 5 20 23 26
-------------------------
5 Ruzomberok 16 6 4 6 30 26 22
6 AS Trencin 18 6 4 8 25 32 22
7 DAC Dunajska Streda 18 4 7 7 19 24 19
8 MFK Zemplin Michalovce 17 5 4 8 19 30 19
9 FK Senica 19 4 5 10 16 23 17
10 ViOn Zlate Moravce 17 4 3 10 18 30 15
11 Tatran Presov 18 2 7 9 10 31 13
-------------------------
Sparta Myjava expelled from the league.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 19
ViOn Zlate Moravce v Ruzomberok (1630)
