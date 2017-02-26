Soccer-Slovak championship results and standings

Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 26
Ruzomberok 0 Podbrezova 0
Saturday, February 25
DAC Dunajska Streda 5 Tatran Presov 0
Slovan Bratislava 4 AS Trencin 3
Spartak Trnava 0 FK Senica 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Zilina 18 14 2 2 52 13 44
-------------------------
2 Slovan Bratislava 19 12 2 5 34 21 38
3 Podbrezova 19 10 6 3 22 11 36
-------------------------
4 Spartak Trnava 19 7 5 7 20 26 26
-------------------------
5 Ruzomberok 18 6 6 6 31 27 24
6 DAC Dunajska Streda 19 5 7 7 24 24 22
7 AS Trencin 19 6 4 9 28 36 22
8 MFK Zemplin Michalovce 18 6 4 8 21 30 22
9 FK Senica 20 5 5 10 17 23 20
10 ViOn Zlate Moravce 18 4 4 10 19 31 16
11 Tatran Presov 19 2 7 10 10 36 13
-------------------------
Sparta Myjava expelled from the league.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 26
Zilina v ViOn Zlate Moravce (1630)
