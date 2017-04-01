Soccer-Slovak championship results and standings

Reuters

April 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Saturday

Saturday, April 1

FK Senica 1 MFK Zemplin Michalovce 0

Podbrezova 2 Slovan Bratislava 3

ViOn Zlate Moravce 0 AS Trencin 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Zilina 22 16 4 2 63 19 52

-------------------------

2 Slovan Bratislava 23 15 3 5 42 25 48

3 Podbrezova 22 10 7 5 26 17 37

-------------------------

4 AS Trencin 23 9 5 9 37 39 32

-------------------------

5 Ruzomberok 22 8 7 7 41 32 31

6 Spartak Trnava 22 8 7 7 21 26 31

7 DAC Dunajska Streda 22 5 10 7 27 27 25

8 FK Senica 23 6 6 11 19 25 24

9 MFK Zemplin Michalovce 23 6 5 12 26 43 23

10 ViOn Zlate Moravce 22 4 6 12 21 38 18

11 Tatran Presov 22 2 8 12 13 45 14

-------------------------

Sparta Myjava expelled from the league.

1: Champions League preliminary round

2-3: Europa League preliminary round

4: Europa League depending on domestic cup

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, April 2

Ruzomberok v Spartak Trnava (1320)

Zilina v Tatran Presov (1530)