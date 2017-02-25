Soccer-Slovak championship results and standings

Reuters

Feb 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Saturday

Saturday, February 25

DAC Dunajska Streda 5 Tatran Presov 0

Slovan Bratislava 4 AS Trencin 3

Spartak Trnava 0 FK Senica 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Zilina 18 14 2 2 52 13 44

-------------------------

2 Slovan Bratislava 19 12 2 5 34 21 38

3 Podbrezova 18 10 5 3 22 11 35

-------------------------

4 Spartak Trnava 19 7 5 7 20 26 26

-------------------------

5 Ruzomberok 17 6 5 6 31 27 23

6 DAC Dunajska Streda 19 5 7 7 24 24 22

7 AS Trencin 19 6 4 9 28 36 22

8 MFK Zemplin Michalovce 18 6 4 8 21 30 22

9 FK Senica 20 5 5 10 17 23 20

10 ViOn Zlate Moravce 18 4 4 10 19 31 16

11 Tatran Presov 19 2 7 10 10 36 13

-------------------------

Sparta Myjava expelled from the league.

1: Champions League preliminary round

2-3: Europa League preliminary round

4: Europa League depending on domestic cup

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, February 26

Ruzomberok v Podbrezova (1420)

Zilina v ViOn Zlate Moravce (1630)