Soccer-Silva, Di Maria ruled out of PSG's Cup quarter-final

PARIS, April 4 (Reuters) - Paris St Germain will be without captain Thiago Silva and Angel Di Maria when they visit third-division Avranches for a French Cup quarter-final on Wednesday.

"We will travel with a 19-man squad. Marquinhos, (Grzegorz) Krychowiak and Thiago Silva are injured," coach Unai Emery told a news conference on Tuesday.

Argentine forward Di Maria is also out of the squad but Emery did not say why he would miss the defending champions' trip. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Mark Heinrich)