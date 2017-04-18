Soccer-Serbian championship champions group results and standings

April 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Serbian championship Champions Group matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, April 18
Red Star Belgrade 1 Partizan Belgrade 3
FK Vozdovac 1 Javor 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Red Star Belgrade 31 25 4 2 76 28 40
-------------------------
2 Partizan Belgrade 31 24 4 3 62 18 39
3 Vojvodina Novi Sad 30 18 5 7 51 26 30
-------------------------
4 Napredak Krusevac 30 15 7 8 35 23 26
-------------------------
5 FK Mladost Lucani 30 14 6 10 35 29 24
6 FK Vozdovac 31 13 5 13 36 39 23
7 FK Radnicki Nis 30 12 8 10 37 36 22
8 Javor 31 11 10 10 33 38 22
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
Still being played (GMT):
Tuesday, April 18
FK Mladost Lucani v FK Radnicki Nis (1700)
Vojvodina Novi Sad v Napredak Krusevac (1700)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 22
FK Radnicki Nis v FK Vozdovac
Javor v FK Mladost Lucani
Napredak Krusevac v Red Star Belgrade
Partizan Belgrade v Vojvodina Novi Sad
261