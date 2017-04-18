Soccer-Serbian championship champions group results and standings

April 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Serbian championship Champions Group matches on Tuesday

Tuesday, April 18

Red Star Belgrade 1 Partizan Belgrade 3

FK Vozdovac 1 Javor 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Red Star Belgrade 31 25 4 2 76 28 40

-------------------------

2 Partizan Belgrade 31 24 4 3 62 18 39

3 Vojvodina Novi Sad 30 18 5 7 51 26 30

-------------------------

4 Napredak Krusevac 30 15 7 8 35 23 26

-------------------------

5 FK Mladost Lucani 30 14 6 10 35 29 24

6 FK Vozdovac 31 13 5 13 36 39 23

7 FK Radnicki Nis 30 12 8 10 37 36 22

8 Javor 31 11 10 10 33 38 22

1: Champions League preliminary round

2-3: Europa League preliminary round

4: Europa League depending on domestic cup

Still being played (GMT):

Tuesday, April 18

FK Mladost Lucani v FK Radnicki Nis (1700)

Vojvodina Novi Sad v Napredak Krusevac (1700)

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Saturday, April 22

FK Radnicki Nis v FK Vozdovac

Javor v FK Mladost Lucani

Napredak Krusevac v Red Star Belgrade

Partizan Belgrade v Vojvodina Novi Sad