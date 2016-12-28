Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Reuters

Dec 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Wednesday

Wednesday, December 28

Celtic 2 Ross County 0

Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 Motherwell 2

Partick Thistle 2 Dundee 0

St. Johnstone 1 Rangers 1

Tuesday, December 27

Aberdeen 2 Hamilton Academical 1

Hearts 4 Kilmarnock 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Celtic 19 18 1 0 52 13 55

2 Rangers 20 11 6 3 27 19 39

3 Aberdeen 19 10 4 5 34 19 34

4 Hearts 20 8 7 5 38 25 31

5 St. Johnstone 19 7 7 5 25 21 28

6 Partick Thistle 20 5 6 9 24 29 21

-------------------------

7 Motherwell 19 5 5 9 24 32 20

8 Ross County 20 4 8 8 20 34 20

9 Dundee 20 5 4 11 18 28 19

10 Kilmarnock 20 4 7 9 16 35 19

11 Hamilton Academical 20 2 10 8 20 30 16

12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 20 3 7 10 24 37 16

1-6: Championship play-off

7-12: Relegation play-off

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Friday, December 30

Hearts v Aberdeen (1945)

Saturday, December 31

Rangers v Celtic (1215)

Hamilton Academical v Motherwell (1300)

Dundee v St. Johnstone (1400)

Partick Thistle v Kilmarnock (1400)

Ross County v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500)