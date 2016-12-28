Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Dec 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, December 28
Celtic 2 Ross County 0
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 Motherwell 2
Partick Thistle 2 Dundee 0
St. Johnstone 1 Rangers 1
Tuesday, December 27
Aberdeen 2 Hamilton Academical 1
Hearts 4 Kilmarnock 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 19 18 1 0 52 13 55
2 Rangers 20 11 6 3 27 19 39
3 Aberdeen 19 10 4 5 34 19 34
4 Hearts 20 8 7 5 38 25 31
5 St. Johnstone 19 7 7 5 25 21 28
6 Partick Thistle 20 5 6 9 24 29 21
-------------------------
7 Motherwell 19 5 5 9 24 32 20
8 Ross County 20 4 8 8 20 34 20
9 Dundee 20 5 4 11 18 28 19
10 Kilmarnock 20 4 7 9 16 35 19
11 Hamilton Academical 20 2 10 8 20 30 16
12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 20 3 7 10 24 37 16
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, December 30
Hearts v Aberdeen (1945)
Saturday, December 31
Rangers v Celtic (1215)
Hamilton Academical v Motherwell (1300)
Dundee v St. Johnstone (1400)
Partick Thistle v Kilmarnock (1400)
Ross County v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500)
