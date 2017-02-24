Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Friday

Friday, February 24

Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 Rangers 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Celtic 25 24 1 0 67 16 73

2 Aberdeen 25 15 4 6 49 23 49

3 Rangers 26 12 7 7 34 30 43

4 Hearts 25 10 8 7 46 32 38

5 St. Johnstone 25 10 7 8 33 31 37

6 Dundee 25 7 6 12 26 35 27

-------------------------

7 Partick Thistle 25 6 8 11 26 32 26

8 Kilmarnock 25 5 10 10 22 41 25

9 Ross County 25 5 9 11 28 44 24

10 Motherwell 25 6 6 13 29 48 24

11 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 26 4 10 12 31 47 22

12 Hamilton Academical 25 3 12 10 25 37 21

1-6: Championship play-off

7-12: Relegation play-off

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Saturday, February 25

Aberdeen v Ross County (1500)

Celtic v Hamilton Academical (1500)

Motherwell v Dundee (1500)

Partick Thistle v Hearts (1500)

St. Johnstone v Kilmarnock (1500)