Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Reuters

Jan 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Sunday

Sunday, January 29

Celtic 4 Hearts 0

Saturday, January 28

Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0 Partick Thistle 0

Kilmarnock 3 Ross County 2

Motherwell 0 Rangers 2

St. Johnstone 3 Hamilton Academical 0

Friday, January 27

Aberdeen 3 Dundee 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Celtic 22 21 1 0 59 14 64

2 Rangers 22 12 6 4 30 21 42

3 Aberdeen 21 12 4 5 38 19 40

4 Hearts 22 8 7 7 38 30 31

5 St. Johnstone 22 8 7 7 28 25 31

6 Partick Thistle 22 5 8 9 24 29 23

-------------------------

7 Ross County 22 5 8 9 25 39 23

8 Kilmarnock 22 5 8 9 19 37 23

9 Dundee 22 6 4 12 21 31 22

10 Motherwell 21 5 6 10 25 35 21

11 Hamilton Academical 22 2 11 9 21 34 17

12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 22 3 8 11 26 40 17

1-6: Championship play-off

7-12: Relegation play-off