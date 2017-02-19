Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 19
Dundee 2 Rangers 1
Kilmarnock 1 Aberdeen 2
Saturday, February 18
Celtic 2 Motherwell 0
Hearts 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1
Partick Thistle 2 Hamilton Academical 0
Ross County 1 St. Johnstone 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 25 24 1 0 67 16 73
2 Aberdeen 25 15 4 6 49 23 49
3 Rangers 25 12 7 6 33 28 43
4 Hearts 25 10 8 7 46 32 38
5 St. Johnstone 25 10 7 8 33 31 37
6 Dundee 25 7 6 12 26 35 27
-------------------------
7 Partick Thistle 25 6 8 11 26 32 26
8 Kilmarnock 25 5 10 10 22 41 25
9 Ross County 25 5 9 11 28 44 24
10 Motherwell 25 6 6 13 29 48 24
11 Hamilton Academical 25 3 12 10 25 37 21
12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 25 3 10 12 29 46 19
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
