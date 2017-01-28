Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday
Saturday, January 28
Motherwell 0 Rangers 2
Friday, January 27
Aberdeen 3 Dundee 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 21 20 1 0 55 14 61
2 Rangers 22 12 6 4 30 21 42
3 Aberdeen 21 12 4 5 38 19 40
4 Hearts 21 8 7 6 38 26 31
5 St. Johnstone 21 7 7 7 25 25 28
6 Ross County 21 5 8 8 23 36 23
-------------------------
7 Partick Thistle 21 5 7 9 24 29 22
8 Dundee 22 6 4 12 21 31 22
9 Motherwell 21 5 6 10 25 35 21
10 Kilmarnock 21 4 8 9 16 35 20
11 Hamilton Academical 21 2 11 8 21 31 17
12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 21 3 7 11 26 40 16
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, January 28
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Partick Thistle (1500)
Kilmarnock v Ross County (1500)
St. Johnstone v Hamilton Academical (1500)
Sunday, January 29
Celtic v Hearts (1300)
