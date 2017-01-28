Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Reuters

Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday

Saturday, January 28

Motherwell 0 Rangers 2

Friday, January 27

Aberdeen 3 Dundee 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Celtic 21 20 1 0 55 14 61

2 Rangers 22 12 6 4 30 21 42

3 Aberdeen 21 12 4 5 38 19 40

4 Hearts 21 8 7 6 38 26 31

5 St. Johnstone 21 7 7 7 25 25 28

6 Ross County 21 5 8 8 23 36 23

-------------------------

7 Partick Thistle 21 5 7 9 24 29 22

8 Dundee 22 6 4 12 21 31 22

9 Motherwell 21 5 6 10 25 35 21

10 Kilmarnock 21 4 8 9 16 35 20

11 Hamilton Academical 21 2 11 8 21 31 17

12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 21 3 7 11 26 40 16

1-6: Championship play-off

7-12: Relegation play-off

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Saturday, January 28

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Partick Thistle (1500)

Kilmarnock v Ross County (1500)

St. Johnstone v Hamilton Academical (1500)

Sunday, January 29

Celtic v Hearts (1300)