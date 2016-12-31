Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Dec 31 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday
Saturday, December 31
Rangers 1 Celtic 2
Friday, December 30
Hearts 0 Aberdeen 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 20 19 1 0 54 14 58
2 Rangers 21 11 6 4 28 21 39
3 Aberdeen 20 11 4 5 35 19 37
4 Hearts 21 8 7 6 38 26 31
5 St. Johnstone 19 7 7 5 25 21 28
6 Partick Thistle 20 5 6 9 24 29 21
-------------------------
7 Motherwell 19 5 5 9 24 32 20
8 Ross County 20 4 8 8 20 34 20
9 Dundee 20 5 4 11 18 28 19
10 Kilmarnock 20 4 7 9 16 35 19
11 Hamilton Academical 20 2 10 8 20 30 16
12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 20 3 7 10 24 37 16
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Still being played (GMT):
Saturday, December 31
Hamilton Academical v Motherwell (1300)
Dundee v St. Johnstone (1400)
Partick Thistle v Kilmarnock (1400)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, December 31
Ross County v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500)
125