Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Reuters

Dec 31 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday

Saturday, December 31

Rangers 1 Celtic 2

Friday, December 30

Hearts 0 Aberdeen 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Celtic 20 19 1 0 54 14 58

2 Rangers 21 11 6 4 28 21 39

3 Aberdeen 20 11 4 5 35 19 37

4 Hearts 21 8 7 6 38 26 31

5 St. Johnstone 19 7 7 5 25 21 28

6 Partick Thistle 20 5 6 9 24 29 21

-------------------------

7 Motherwell 19 5 5 9 24 32 20

8 Ross County 20 4 8 8 20 34 20

9 Dundee 20 5 4 11 18 28 19

10 Kilmarnock 20 4 7 9 16 35 19

11 Hamilton Academical 20 2 10 8 20 30 16

12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 20 3 7 10 24 37 16

1-6: Championship play-off

7-12: Relegation play-off

Still being played (GMT):

Saturday, December 31

Hamilton Academical v Motherwell (1300)

Dundee v St. Johnstone (1400)

Partick Thistle v Kilmarnock (1400)

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Saturday, December 31

Ross County v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500)