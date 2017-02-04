Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Feb 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 4
Motherwell 0 Hearts 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 23 22 1 0 60 14 67
2 Rangers 23 12 6 5 31 25 42
3 Aberdeen 22 12 4 6 38 20 40
4 Hearts 24 10 7 7 45 31 37
5 St. Johnstone 23 9 7 7 29 25 34
6 Motherwell 23 6 6 11 27 39 24
-------------------------
7 Partick Thistle 23 5 8 10 24 30 23
8 Ross County 23 5 8 10 26 41 23
9 Kilmarnock 22 5 8 9 19 37 23
10 Dundee 22 6 4 12 21 31 22
11 Hamilton Academical 23 3 11 9 24 34 20
12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 23 3 8 12 26 43 17
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 4
Aberdeen v Partick Thistle (1500)
Hamilton Academical v Kilmarnock (1500)
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Dundee (1500)
Rangers v Ross County (1500)
Sunday, February 5
St. Johnstone v Celtic (1230)
