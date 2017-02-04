Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Reuters

Feb 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday

Saturday, February 4

Motherwell 0 Hearts 3

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Celtic 23 22 1 0 60 14 67

2 Rangers 23 12 6 5 31 25 42

3 Aberdeen 22 12 4 6 38 20 40

4 Hearts 24 10 7 7 45 31 37

5 St. Johnstone 23 9 7 7 29 25 34

6 Motherwell 23 6 6 11 27 39 24

-------------------------

7 Partick Thistle 23 5 8 10 24 30 23

8 Ross County 23 5 8 10 26 41 23

9 Kilmarnock 22 5 8 9 19 37 23

10 Dundee 22 6 4 12 21 31 22

11 Hamilton Academical 23 3 11 9 24 34 20

12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 23 3 8 12 26 43 17

1-6: Championship play-off

7-12: Relegation play-off

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Saturday, February 4

Aberdeen v Partick Thistle (1500)

Hamilton Academical v Kilmarnock (1500)

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Dundee (1500)

Rangers v Ross County (1500)

Sunday, February 5

St. Johnstone v Celtic (1230)