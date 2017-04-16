Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

April 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 16
Ross County 2 Celtic 2
Saturday, April 15
Dundee 0 Hamilton Academical 2
Motherwell 4 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2
Rangers 2 Partick Thistle 0
St. Johnstone 1 Aberdeen 2
Friday, April 14
Kilmarnock 0 Hearts 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Celtic 33 29 4 0 87 22 91
2 Aberdeen 33 21 4 8 63 28 67
3 Rangers 33 16 10 7 48 34 58
4 St. Johnstone 33 14 7 12 44 40 49
5 Hearts 33 12 9 12 51 43 45
6 Partick Thistle 33 10 11 12 35 38 41
-------------------------
7 Kilmarnock 33 7 14 12 30 49 35
8 Ross County 33 7 12 14 37 54 33
9 Hamilton Academical 33 6 14 13 30 48 32
10 Motherwell 33 8 8 17 38 61 32
11 Dundee 33 8 6 19 33 53 30
12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 33 4 13 16 36 62 25
-------------------------
C - Champion
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
