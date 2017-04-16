Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

April 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Sunday

Sunday, April 16

Ross County 2 Celtic 2

Saturday, April 15

Dundee 0 Hamilton Academical 2

Motherwell 4 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2

Rangers 2 Partick Thistle 0

St. Johnstone 1 Aberdeen 2

Friday, April 14

Kilmarnock 0 Hearts 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

C1 Celtic 33 29 4 0 87 22 91

2 Aberdeen 33 21 4 8 63 28 67

3 Rangers 33 16 10 7 48 34 58

4 St. Johnstone 33 14 7 12 44 40 49

5 Hearts 33 12 9 12 51 43 45

6 Partick Thistle 33 10 11 12 35 38 41

-------------------------

7 Kilmarnock 33 7 14 12 30 49 35

8 Ross County 33 7 12 14 37 54 33

9 Hamilton Academical 33 6 14 13 30 48 32

10 Motherwell 33 8 8 17 38 61 32

11 Dundee 33 8 6 19 33 53 30

12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 33 4 13 16 36 62 25

-------------------------

C - Champion

1-6: Championship play-off

7-12: Relegation play-off