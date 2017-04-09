Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

April 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 9
Aberdeen 0 Rangers 3
Saturday, April 8
Celtic 3 Kilmarnock 1
Hamilton Academical 1 Ross County 1
Hearts 1 Dundee 0
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0 St. Johnstone 3
Partick Thistle 1 Motherwell 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Celtic 32 29 3 0 85 20 90
2 Aberdeen 32 20 4 8 61 27 64
3 Rangers 32 15 10 7 46 34 55
4 St. Johnstone 32 14 7 11 43 38 49
5 Hearts 32 12 8 12 51 43 44
6 Partick Thistle 32 10 11 11 35 36 41
-------------------------
7 Kilmarnock 32 7 13 12 30 49 34
8 Ross County 32 7 11 14 35 52 32
9 Dundee 32 8 6 18 33 51 30
10 Hamilton Academical 32 5 14 13 28 48 29
11 Motherwell 32 7 8 17 34 59 29
12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 32 4 13 15 34 58 25
-------------------------
C - Champion
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
