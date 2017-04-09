Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

April 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Sunday

Sunday, April 9

Aberdeen 0 Rangers 3

Saturday, April 8

Celtic 3 Kilmarnock 1

Hamilton Academical 1 Ross County 1

Hearts 1 Dundee 0

Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0 St. Johnstone 3

Partick Thistle 1 Motherwell 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

C1 Celtic 32 29 3 0 85 20 90

2 Aberdeen 32 20 4 8 61 27 64

3 Rangers 32 15 10 7 46 34 55

4 St. Johnstone 32 14 7 11 43 38 49

5 Hearts 32 12 8 12 51 43 44

6 Partick Thistle 32 10 11 11 35 36 41

-------------------------

7 Kilmarnock 32 7 13 12 30 49 34

8 Ross County 32 7 11 14 35 52 32

9 Dundee 32 8 6 18 33 51 30

10 Hamilton Academical 32 5 14 13 28 48 29

11 Motherwell 32 7 8 17 34 59 29

12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 32 4 13 15 34 58 25

-------------------------

C - Champion

1-6: Championship play-off

7-12: Relegation play-off