Soccer-Scottish Cup 5th round results

Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Results from the Scottish Cup 5th Round matches on Sunday
5th Round
Sunday, February 12
Hearts - Hibernian (II) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Saturday, February 11
Ayr United (II) - Clyde (IV) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Dunfermline Athletic (II) - Hamilton Academical 1-1 (halftime: 1-0)
East Fife (III) - St. Mirren (II) 2-3 (halftime: 0-1)
Ross County - Aberdeen 0-1 (halftime: 0-0)
St. Johnstone - Partick Thistle 0-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Celtic - Inverness Caledonian Thistle 6-0 (halftime: 2-0)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 12
Rangers v Greenock Morton (II) (1500)
