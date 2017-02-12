Soccer-Scottish Cup 5th round results

Reuters

Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Results from the Scottish Cup 5th Round matches on Sunday

5th Round

Sunday, February 12

Hearts - Hibernian (II) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)

Saturday, February 11

Ayr United (II) - Clyde (IV) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0)

Dunfermline Athletic (II) - Hamilton Academical 1-1 (halftime: 1-0)

East Fife (III) - St. Mirren (II) 2-3 (halftime: 0-1)

Ross County - Aberdeen 0-1 (halftime: 0-0)

St. Johnstone - Partick Thistle 0-1 (halftime: 0-1)

Celtic - Inverness Caledonian Thistle 6-0 (halftime: 2-0)

Next Fixtures (GMT):

5th Round

Sunday, February 12

Rangers v Greenock Morton (II) (1500)