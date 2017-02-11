Soccer-Scottish Cup 5th round results

Feb 11 (Gracenote) - Results from the Scottish Cup 5th Round matches on Saturday
5th Round
Saturday, February 11
Celtic - Inverness Caledonian Thistle 6-0 (halftime: 2-0)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
5th Round
Saturday, February 11
Dunfermline Athletic (II) v Hamilton Academical (1500)
St. Johnstone v Partick Thistle (1500)
Ayr United (II) v Clyde (IV) (1500)
East Fife (III) v St. Mirren (II) (1500)
Ross County v Aberdeen (1500)
Sunday, February 12
Hearts v Hibernian (II) (1230)
Rangers v Greenock Morton (II) (1500)
