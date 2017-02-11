Soccer-Scottish Cup 5th round results

Feb 11 (Gracenote) - Results from the Scottish Cup 5th Round matches on Saturday

5th Round

Saturday, February 11

Celtic - Inverness Caledonian Thistle 6-0 (halftime: 2-0)

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Dunfermline Athletic (II) v Hamilton Academical (1500)

St. Johnstone v Partick Thistle (1500)

Ayr United (II) v Clyde (IV) (1500)

East Fife (III) v St. Mirren (II) (1500)

Ross County v Aberdeen (1500)

Sunday, February 12

Hearts v Hibernian (II) (1230)

Rangers v Greenock Morton (II) (1500)