Soccer-Saints have added motivation to beat top sides, says Cedric

April 20 (Reuters) - Southampton will have extra motivation to deliver positive results when they face four of the top six Premier League sides in the season run-in, defender Cedric Soares has said.

Manager Claude Puel's Southampton, who are currently ninth in the league, visit league leaders Chelsea on April 25 before travelling to Anfield to face third-placed Liverpool in May.

They are also scheduled to host sixth-placed Arsenal and fifth-placed Manchester United later next month.

"We will have very important games but it's an exciting moment to play these kind of games," Cedric told the club website. (www.southamptonfc.com)

“We are in a good position now and we can achieve something as well. We still have our target in our mind and it’s going to be interesting until the end of the season.

"Playing these amazing teams is always good for all the players. Every Premier League game is very tough but playing against the big teams you have extra motivation which is natural."

Chelsea, who have lost twice in their last four games, will have an opportunity to provisionally extend their lead at the top to seven points when they host Southampton. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Catherine Evans)