Soccer-Russian championship results and standings

Reuters

March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Russian championship Regular match on Sunday

Sunday, March 19

FC Krasnodar 0 FC Ufa 0

Krylya Sovietov Samara 0 Rostov 0

Terek Groznyi 0 CSKA Moscow 1

Saturday, March 18

Lokomotiv Moscow 1 Spartak Moscow 1

Tom Tomsk 1 Amkar Perm 0

Ural Yekaterinenburg 1 Rubin Kazan 0

Friday, March 17

Anzhi Makhachkala 1 Orenburg 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Spartak Moscow 20 14 3 3 30 16 45

-------------------------

2 CSKA Moscow 20 11 6 3 26 11 39

-------------------------

3 Zenit St Petersburg 19 10 6 3 33 14 36

4 FC Krasnodar 20 8 9 3 28 17 33

-------------------------

5 FC Ufa 20 9 5 6 14 13 32

-------------------------

6 Amkar Perm 20 8 6 6 17 14 30

7 Rostov 20 8 6 6 25 12 30

8 Terek Groznyi 20 8 5 7 21 23 29

9 Rubin Kazan 20 7 6 7 21 20 27

10 Lokomotiv Moscow 20 6 9 5 26 16 27

11 Anzhi Makhachkala 20 6 5 9 14 20 23

12 Ural Yekaterinenburg 20 5 5 10 13 27 20

-------------------------

13 Orenburg 20 3 7 10 14 22 16

14 Krylya Sovietov Samara 20 3 7 10 17 24 16

-------------------------

15 Arsenal Tula 19 3 6 10 8 26 15

16 Tom Tomsk 20 3 3 14 9 41 12

1: Champions League / EC I

2: Champions League preliminary round

3-4: Europa League preliminary round

5: Europa League depending on domestic cup

13-14: Relegation play-off

15-16: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, March 19

Zenit St Petersburg v Arsenal Tula (1630)