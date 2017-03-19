Soccer-Russian championship results and standings

March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Russian championship Regular match on Sunday
Sunday, March 19
FC Krasnodar 0 FC Ufa 0
Krylya Sovietov Samara 0 Rostov 0
Terek Groznyi 0 CSKA Moscow 1
Saturday, March 18
Lokomotiv Moscow 1 Spartak Moscow 1
Tom Tomsk 1 Amkar Perm 0
Ural Yekaterinenburg 1 Rubin Kazan 0
Friday, March 17
Anzhi Makhachkala 1 Orenburg 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Spartak Moscow 20 14 3 3 30 16 45
-------------------------
2 CSKA Moscow 20 11 6 3 26 11 39
-------------------------
3 Zenit St Petersburg 19 10 6 3 33 14 36
4 FC Krasnodar 20 8 9 3 28 17 33
-------------------------
5 FC Ufa 20 9 5 6 14 13 32
-------------------------
6 Amkar Perm 20 8 6 6 17 14 30
7 Rostov 20 8 6 6 25 12 30
8 Terek Groznyi 20 8 5 7 21 23 29
9 Rubin Kazan 20 7 6 7 21 20 27
10 Lokomotiv Moscow 20 6 9 5 26 16 27
11 Anzhi Makhachkala 20 6 5 9 14 20 23
12 Ural Yekaterinenburg 20 5 5 10 13 27 20
-------------------------
13 Orenburg 20 3 7 10 14 22 16
14 Krylya Sovietov Samara 20 3 7 10 17 24 16
-------------------------
15 Arsenal Tula 19 3 6 10 8 26 15
16 Tom Tomsk 20 3 3 14 9 41 12
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
13-14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 19
Zenit St Petersburg v Arsenal Tula (1630)
