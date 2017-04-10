Soccer-Rossi suffers fourth serious knee injury of his career

BARCELONA, April 10 (Reuters) - Former Italy international Giuseppe Rossi's bad luck with injuries continued as his club Celta Vigo announced on Monday that the striker would be out for up to seven months after suffering the fourth serious knee injury of his career.

Rossi, 30, tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during Celta's 2-0 defeat at home to Eibar on Sunday, six days after scoring a hat-trick for the Galicians in a 3-0 win over Las Palmas.

The striker, who made his professional debut with Manchester United, tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee twice in the 2011-12 season with Villarreal, and again in 2014 with Fiorentina.

Rossi is still owned by Fiorentina and looked to be on the way to resurrecting his stricken career after a successful loan spell at Levante last season which earned him another loan move to Celta. (Reporting by Richard Martin; editing by Richard Lough)