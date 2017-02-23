Soccer-Rooney to stay at Man United - statement

LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney will stay at the club, he said in a statement on Thursday, ending speculation that he could move to China.

“Despite the interest which has been shown from other clubs, for which I’m grateful, I want to end recent speculation and say that I am staying at Manchester United," Rooney said.

British media had reported on Thursday that Rooney's agent, Paul Stretford, was in China to see if he could negotiate a deal for the England forward to leave United.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Neville Dalton)