Soccer-Romanian championship relegation group results and standings

April 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Relegation Group matches on Friday

Friday, April 14

FC Botosani 1 Concordia Chiajna 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 CSMS Iasi 5 4 1 0 8 2 28

2 Gaz Metan Medias 5 1 3 1 5 5 26

3 FC Botosani 6 2 2 2 8 5 24

4 FC Voluntari 5 1 2 2 5 8 20

5 ACS Poli Timisoara 5 3 1 1 6 3 17

-------------------------

6 Concordia Chiajna 6 0 3 3 4 8 16

-------------------------

7 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 5 1 3 1 3 4 16

8 ASA Targu Mures 5 1 1 3 3 7 10

6: Relegation play-off

7-8: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Saturday, April 15

ASA Targu Mures v ACS Poli Timisoara (1230)

Sunday, April 16

Gaz Metan Medias v Pandurii Targu-Jiu (1230)

Monday, April 17

FC Voluntari v CSMS Iasi (1430)