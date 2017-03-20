Soccer-Romanian championship relegation group results and standings

Reuters

March 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Relegation Group matches on Monday

Monday, March 20

ACS Poli Timisoara 1 FC Voluntari 0

Sunday, March 19

Gaz Metan Medias 0 FC Botosani 0

Saturday, March 18

ASA Targu Mures 2 Concordia Chiajna 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Gaz Metan Medias 2 1 1 0 2 0 24

2 CSMS Iasi 1 1 0 0 3 1 18

3 FC Botosani 2 0 1 1 1 2 17

4 FC Voluntari 2 0 1 1 1 2 16

5 Concordia Chiajna 2 0 0 2 2 5 13

-------------------------

6 ACS Poli Timisoara 2 2 0 0 3 1 13

-------------------------

7 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 1 0 1 0 1 1 11

8 ASA Targu Mures 2 1 0 1 2 3 9

6: Relegation play-off

7-8: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Monday, March 20

Pandurii Targu-Jiu v CSMS Iasi (1830)