Soccer-Romanian championship relegation group results and standings

moe: Even if you were to use a nuclear powered pressure washer and the most powerful disinfectant known to mankind, there is bacterial growth at the bottom of Trump’s garbage can that cannot be eliminated. The honour, prestige and dignity of the Office of POTUS have now been significantly and permanently diminished. The promise of “Making America Great Again”, which was from the very beginning just another meaningless slogan from a lifelong scam artist, now appears to have been a far more sinister and evil assault on a once decent, God Fearing and proud Nation. O my America, how I cry for thee…