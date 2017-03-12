Soccer-Romanian championship relegation group results and standings

Reuters

March 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Relegation Group matches on Sunday

Sunday, March 12

FC Voluntari 1 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 1

Saturday, March 11

CSMS Iasi 3 Concordia Chiajna 1

Friday, March 10

FC Botosani 1 ACS Poli Timisoara 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts

Gaz Metan Medias 0 0 0 0 0 0 20

2 CSMS Iasi 1 1 0 0 3 1 18

3 FC Botosani 1 0 0 1 1 2 16

4 FC Voluntari 1 0 1 0 1 1 16

5 Concordia Chiajna 1 0 0 1 1 3 13

-------------------------

6 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 1 0 1 0 1 1 11

-------------------------

7 ACS Poli Timisoara 1 1 0 0 2 1 10

-------------------------

ASA Targu Mures 0 0 0 0 0 0 6

6: Relegation play-off

7: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Monday, March 13

Gaz Metan Medias v ASA Targu Mures (1600)