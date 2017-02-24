Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Friday
Friday, February 24
ASA Targu Mures 0 FC Voluntari 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Viitorul Constanta 24 15 3 6 34 21 48
2 Steaua Bucharest 24 13 6 5 32 20 45
3 Universitatea Craiova 24 12 4 8 34 24 40
4 Gaz Metan Medias 24 10 8 6 35 25 38
5 CFR Cluj * 24 12 7 5 39 22 37
6 Dinamo Bucharest 24 10 5 9 36 32 35
-------------------------
7 FC Astra 23 10 5 8 23 25 35
8 FC Voluntari 25 8 6 11 30 36 30
9 FC Botosani 24 8 5 11 27 27 29
10 CSMS Iasi 23 7 5 11 24 26 26
11 Concordia Chiajna 24 6 6 12 15 28 24
12 Pandurii Targu-Jiu * 24 6 7 11 23 37 19
13 ACS Poli Timisoara *** 24 7 6 11 24 36 13
14 ASA Targu Mures ** 25 5 5 15 19 36 11
-------------------------
* Deducted 6 points.
** Deducted 9 points.
*** Deducted 14 points.
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 25
FC Viitorul Constanta v ACS Poli Timisoara (1300)
Dinamo Bucharest v Universitatea Craiova (1830)
Sunday, February 26
FC Botosani v Pandurii Targu-Jiu (1130)
Gaz Metan Medias v Steaua Bucharest (1830)
Monday, February 27
Concordia Chiajna v FC Astra (1600)
CSMS Iasi v CFR Cluj (1830)
1.7k