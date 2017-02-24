Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Friday

Friday, February 24

ASA Targu Mures 0 FC Voluntari 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 FC Viitorul Constanta 24 15 3 6 34 21 48

2 Steaua Bucharest 24 13 6 5 32 20 45

3 Universitatea Craiova 24 12 4 8 34 24 40

4 Gaz Metan Medias 24 10 8 6 35 25 38

5 CFR Cluj * 24 12 7 5 39 22 37

6 Dinamo Bucharest 24 10 5 9 36 32 35

-------------------------

7 FC Astra 23 10 5 8 23 25 35

8 FC Voluntari 25 8 6 11 30 36 30

9 FC Botosani 24 8 5 11 27 27 29

10 CSMS Iasi 23 7 5 11 24 26 26

11 Concordia Chiajna 24 6 6 12 15 28 24

12 Pandurii Targu-Jiu * 24 6 7 11 23 37 19

13 ACS Poli Timisoara *** 24 7 6 11 24 36 13

14 ASA Targu Mures ** 25 5 5 15 19 36 11

-------------------------

* Deducted 6 points.

** Deducted 9 points.

*** Deducted 14 points.

1-6: Championship play-off

7-14: Relegation play-off

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Saturday, February 25

FC Viitorul Constanta v ACS Poli Timisoara (1300)

Dinamo Bucharest v Universitatea Craiova (1830)

Sunday, February 26

FC Botosani v Pandurii Targu-Jiu (1130)

Gaz Metan Medias v Steaua Bucharest (1830)

Monday, February 27

Concordia Chiajna v FC Astra (1600)

CSMS Iasi v CFR Cluj (1830)