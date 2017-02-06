Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Reuters

Feb 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Monday

Monday, February 6

ACS Poli Timisoara 1 Gaz Metan Medias 1

Sunday, February 5

CFR Cluj 1 Steaua Bucharest 1

FC Botosani 1 Concordia Chiajna 1

Saturday, February 4

Dinamo Bucharest 1 FC Viitorul Constanta 2

Universitatea Craiova 5 FC Voluntari 0

Friday, February 3

FC Astra 1 ASA Targu Mures 0

Pandurii Targu-Jiu 1 CSMS Iasi 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 FC Viitorul Constanta 22 14 3 5 31 20 45

2 Steaua Bucharest 22 12 5 5 28 17 41

3 Universitatea Craiova 22 12 4 6 33 21 40

4 Gaz Metan Medias * 22 10 8 4 34 22 35

5 Dinamo Bucharest 22 9 5 8 34 30 32

6 FC Astra 22 9 5 8 22 25 32

-------------------------

7 CFR Cluj ** 22 10 7 5 35 21 31

8 CSMS Iasi 22 7 5 10 23 24 26

9 FC Botosani 22 7 5 10 26 26 26

10 FC Voluntari 22 7 4 11 27 34 25

11 Pandurii Targu-Jiu ** 22 6 7 9 23 33 19

12 Concordia Chiajna 22 4 6 12 12 27 18

13 ACS Poli Timisoara **** 22 6 5 11 22 35 9

14 ASA Targu Mures *** 22 5 3 14 19 34 9

-------------------------

** Deducted 6 points.

*** Deducted 9 points.

**** Deducted 14 points.

* Deducted 3 points.

1-6: Championship play-off

7-14: Relegation play-off