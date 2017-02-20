Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Reuters

Feb 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Monday

Monday, February 20

ACS Poli Timisoara 2 CSMS Iasi 1

Dinamo Bucharest 1 FC Botosani 0

Sunday, February 19

FC Astra 1 FC Viitorul Constanta 0

Pandurii Targu-Jiu 0 Concordia Chiajna 1

Saturday, February 18

FC Voluntari 1 Gaz Metan Medias 0

Universitatea Craiova 1 Steaua Bucharest 2

Friday, February 17

CFR Cluj 2 ASA Targu Mures 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 FC Viitorul Constanta 24 15 3 6 34 21 48

2 Steaua Bucharest 24 13 6 5 32 20 45

3 Universitatea Craiova 24 12 4 8 34 24 40

4 CFR Cluj ** 24 12 7 5 39 22 37

5 Gaz Metan Medias * 24 10 8 6 35 25 35

6 Dinamo Bucharest 24 10 5 9 36 32 35

-------------------------

7 FC Astra 23 10 5 8 23 25 35

8 FC Voluntari 24 8 5 11 30 36 29

9 FC Botosani 24 8 5 11 27 27 29

10 CSMS Iasi 23 7 5 11 24 26 26

11 Concordia Chiajna 24 6 6 12 15 28 24

12 Pandurii Targu-Jiu ** 24 6 7 11 23 37 19

13 ACS Poli Timisoara **** 24 7 6 11 24 36 13

14 ASA Targu Mures *** 24 5 4 15 19 36 10

-------------------------

* Deducted 3 points.

** Deducted 6 points.

*** Deducted 9 points.

**** Deducted 14 points.

1-6: Championship play-off

7-14: Relegation play-off