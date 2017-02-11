Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Feb 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 11
FC Botosani 1 Universitatea Craiova 0
Gaz Metan Medias 1 CFR Cluj 2
Friday, February 10
ASA Targu Mures 0 ACS Poli Timisoara 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Viitorul Constanta 22 14 3 5 31 20 45
2 Steaua Bucharest 22 12 5 5 28 17 41
3 Universitatea Craiova 23 12 4 7 33 22 40
4 Gaz Metan Medias * 23 10 8 5 35 24 35
5 CFR Cluj ** 23 11 7 5 37 22 34
6 Dinamo Bucharest 22 9 5 8 34 30 32
-------------------------
7 FC Astra 22 9 5 8 22 25 32
8 FC Botosani 23 8 5 10 27 26 29
9 CSMS Iasi 22 7 5 10 23 24 26
10 FC Voluntari 22 7 4 11 27 34 25
11 Pandurii Targu-Jiu ** 22 6 7 9 23 33 19
12 Concordia Chiajna 22 4 6 12 12 27 18
13 ASA Targu Mures
