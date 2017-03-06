Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Reuters

March 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Monday

Monday, March 6

FC Voluntari 0 CSMS Iasi 1

Sunday, March 5

CFR Cluj 1 FC Viitorul Constanta 0

Pandurii Targu-Jiu 0 Dinamo Bucharest 2

Universitatea Craiova 1 Gaz Metan Medias 0

Saturday, March 4

ACS Poli Timisoara 1 Concordia Chiajna 1

Steaua Bucharest 1 ASA Targu Mures 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 FC Viitorul Constanta 26 16 3 7 39 22 51

2 Steaua Bucharest 26 13 8 5 34 22 47

3 Universitatea Craiova 26 13 4 9 36 26 43

4 CFR Cluj * 26 14 7 5 42 23 43

5 Dinamo Bucharest 26 12 5 9 40 33 41

6 FC Astra 25 12 5 8 29 28 41

-------------------------

7 Gaz Metan Medias 26 10 9 7 36 27 39

8 FC Botosani 25 9 5 11 30 28 32

9 FC Voluntari 26 8 6 12 30 37 30

10 CSMS Iasi 26 8 5 13 28 31 29

11 Concordia Chiajna 26 6 7 13 17 32 25

12 Pandurii Targu-Jiu * 26 6 7 13 24 42 19

13 ACS Poli Timisoara *** 26 7 7 12 25 42 14

14 ASA Targu Mures ** 26 5 6 15 20 37 12

-------------------------

* Deducted 6 points.

** Deducted 9 points.

*** Deducted 14 points.

1-6: Championship play-off

7-14: Relegation play-off

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Monday, March 6

FC Astra v FC Botosani (1830)