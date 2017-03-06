Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

March 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Monday
Monday, March 6
FC Voluntari 0 CSMS Iasi 1
Sunday, March 5
CFR Cluj 1 FC Viitorul Constanta 0
Pandurii Targu-Jiu 0 Dinamo Bucharest 2
Universitatea Craiova 1 Gaz Metan Medias 0
Saturday, March 4
ACS Poli Timisoara 1 Concordia Chiajna 1
Steaua Bucharest 1 ASA Targu Mures 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Viitorul Constanta 26 16 3 7 39 22 51
2 Steaua Bucharest 26 13 8 5 34 22 47
3 Universitatea Craiova 26 13 4 9 36 26 43
4 CFR Cluj * 26 14 7 5 42 23 43
5 Dinamo Bucharest 26 12 5 9 40 33 41
6 FC Astra 25 12 5 8 29 28 41
-------------------------
7 Gaz Metan Medias 26 10 9 7 36 27 39
8 FC Botosani 25 9 5 11 30 28 32
9 FC Voluntari 26 8 6 12 30 37 30
10 CSMS Iasi 26 8 5 13 28 31 29
11 Concordia Chiajna 26 6 7 13 17 32 25
12 Pandurii Targu-Jiu * 26 6 7 13 24 42 19
13 ACS Poli Timisoara *** 26 7 7 12 25 42 14
14 ASA Targu Mures ** 26 5 6 15 20 37 12
-------------------------
* Deducted 6 points.
** Deducted 9 points.
*** Deducted 14 points.
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, March 6
FC Astra v FC Botosani (1830)
