Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Reuters

Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Monday

Monday, February 27

Concordia Chiajna 1 FC Astra 3

Sunday, February 26

FC Botosani 3 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 1

Gaz Metan Medias 1 Steaua Bucharest 1

Saturday, February 25

Dinamo Bucharest 2 Universitatea Craiova 1

FC Viitorul Constanta 5 ACS Poli Timisoara 0

Friday, February 24

ASA Targu Mures 0 FC Voluntari 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 FC Viitorul Constanta 25 16 3 6 39 21 51

2 Steaua Bucharest 25 13 7 5 33 21 46

3 Universitatea Craiova 25 12 4 9 35 26 40

4 Gaz Metan Medias 25 10 9 6 36 26 39

5 Dinamo Bucharest 25 11 5 9 38 33 38

6 FC Astra 24 11 5 8 26 26 38

-------------------------

7 CFR Cluj * 24 12 7 5 39 22 37

8 FC Botosani 25 9 5 11 30 28 32

9 FC Voluntari 25 8 6 11 30 36 30

10 CSMS Iasi 23 7 5 11 24 26 26

11 Concordia Chiajna 25 6 6 13 16 31 24

12 Pandurii Targu-Jiu * 25 6 7 12 24 40 19

13 ACS Poli Timisoara *** 25 7 6 12 24 41 13

14 ASA Targu Mures ** 25 5 5 15 19 36 11

-------------------------

* Deducted 6 points.

** Deducted 9 points.

*** Deducted 14 points.

1-6: Championship play-off

7-14: Relegation play-off

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Monday, February 27

CSMS Iasi v CFR Cluj (1830)