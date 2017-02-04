Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Reuters

Feb 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Saturday

Saturday, February 4

Dinamo Bucharest 1 FC Viitorul Constanta 2

Universitatea Craiova 5 FC Voluntari 0

Friday, February 3

FC Astra 1 ASA Targu Mures 0

Pandurii Targu-Jiu 1 CSMS Iasi 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 FC Viitorul Constanta 22 14 3 5 31 20 45

2 Universitatea Craiova 22 12 4 6 33 21 40

3 Steaua Bucharest 21 12 4 5 27 16 40

4 Gaz Metan Medias * 21 10 7 4 33 21 34

5 Dinamo Bucharest 22 9 5 8 34 30 32

6 FC Astra 22 9 5 8 22 25 32

-------------------------

7 CFR Cluj ** 21 10 6 5 34 20 30

8 CSMS Iasi 22 7 5 10 23 24 26

9 FC Voluntari 22 7 4 11 27 34 25

10 FC Botosani 21 7 4 10 25 25 25

11 Pandurii Targu-Jiu ** 22 6 7 9 23 33 19

12 Concordia Chiajna 21 4 5 12 11 26 17

13 ASA Targu Mures *** 22 5 3 14 19 34 9

14 ACS Poli Timisoara **** 21 6 4 11 21 34 8

-------------------------

* Deducted 3 points.

*** Deducted 9 points.

**** Deducted 14 points.

** Deducted 6 points.

1-6: Championship play-off

7-14: Relegation play-off

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, February 5

FC Botosani v Concordia Chiajna (1530)

CFR Cluj v Steaua Bucharest (1800)

Monday, February 6

ACS Poli Timisoara v Gaz Metan Medias (1800)