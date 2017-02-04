Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Feb 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 4
Dinamo Bucharest 1 FC Viitorul Constanta 2
Universitatea Craiova 5 FC Voluntari 0
Friday, February 3
FC Astra 1 ASA Targu Mures 0
Pandurii Targu-Jiu 1 CSMS Iasi 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Viitorul Constanta 22 14 3 5 31 20 45
2 Universitatea Craiova 22 12 4 6 33 21 40
3 Steaua Bucharest 21 12 4 5 27 16 40
4 Gaz Metan Medias * 21 10 7 4 33 21 34
5 Dinamo Bucharest 22 9 5 8 34 30 32
6 FC Astra 22 9 5 8 22 25 32
-------------------------
7 CFR Cluj ** 21 10 6 5 34 20 30
8 CSMS Iasi 22 7 5 10 23 24 26
9 FC Voluntari 22 7 4 11 27 34 25
10 FC Botosani 21 7 4 10 25 25 25
11 Pandurii Targu-Jiu ** 22 6 7 9 23 33 19
12 Concordia Chiajna 21 4 5 12 11 26 17
13 ASA Targu Mures *** 22 5 3 14 19 34 9
14 ACS Poli Timisoara **** 21 6 4 11 21 34 8
-------------------------
* Deducted 3 points.
*** Deducted 9 points.
**** Deducted 14 points.
** Deducted 6 points.
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 5
FC Botosani v Concordia Chiajna (1530)
CFR Cluj v Steaua Bucharest (1800)
Monday, February 6
ACS Poli Timisoara v Gaz Metan Medias (1800)
