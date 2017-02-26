Soccer-Romanian championship preliminary round results and standings

Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Preliminary Round matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 26
FC Botosani 3 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 1
Saturday, February 25
Dinamo Bucharest 2 Universitatea Craiova 1
FC Viitorul Constanta 5 ACS Poli Timisoara 0
Friday, February 24
ASA Targu Mures 0 FC Voluntari 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Viitorul Constanta 25 16 3 6 39 21 51
2 Steaua Bucharest 24 13 6 5 32 20 45
3 Universitatea Craiova 25 12 4 9 35 26 40
4 Gaz Metan Medias 24 10 8 6 35 25 38
5 Dinamo Bucharest 25 11 5 9 38 33 38
6 CFR Cluj * 24 12 7 5 39 22 37
-------------------------
7 FC Astra 23 10 5 8 23 25 35
8 FC Botosani 25 9 5 11 30 28 32
9 FC Voluntari 25 8 6 11 30 36 30
10 CSMS Iasi 23 7 5 11 24 26 26
11 Concordia Chiajna 24 6 6 12 15 28 24
12 Pandurii Targu-Jiu * 25 6 7 12 24 40 19
13 ACS Poli Timisoara *** 25 7 6 12 24 41 13
14 ASA Targu Mures ** 25 5 5 15 19 36 11
-------------------------
* Deducted 6 points.
** Deducted 9 points.
*** Deducted 14 points.
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 26
Gaz Metan Medias v Steaua Bucharest (1830)
Monday, February 27
Concordia Chiajna v FC Astra (1600)
CSMS Iasi v CFR Cluj (1830)
