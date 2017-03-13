Soccer-Romanian championship champions group results and standings

Reuters

March 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Champions Group matches on Monday

Monday, March 13

FC Viitorul Constanta 0 Dinamo Bucharest 0

Sunday, March 12

Steaua Bucharest 2 CFR Cluj 0

Saturday, March 11

FC Astra 0 Universitatea Craiova 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 FC Viitorul Constanta 1 0 1 0 0 0 27

2 Steaua Bucharest 1 1 0 0 2 0 27

-------------------------

3 FC Astra 1 0 1 0 0 0 23

4 Universitatea Craiova 1 0 1 0 0 0 23

-------------------------

5 CFR Cluj 1 0 0 1 0 2 22

-------------------------

6 Dinamo Bucharest 1 0 1 0 0 0 22

1-2: Champions League preliminary round

3-4: Europa League preliminary round

5: Europa League depending on domestic cup