Soccer-Romanian championship champions group results and standings

March 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Champions Group matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 12
Steaua Bucharest 2 CFR Cluj 0
Saturday, March 11
FC Astra 0 Universitatea Craiova 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Steaua Bucharest 1 1 0 0 2 0 27
-------------------------
FC Viitorul Constanta 0 0 0 0 0 0 26
-------------------------
3 FC Astra 1 0 1 0 0 0 23
4 Universitatea Craiova 1 0 1 0 0 0 23
-------------------------
5 CFR Cluj 1 0 0 1 0 2 22
-------------------------
Dinamo Bucharest 0 0 0 0 0 0 21
1: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, March 13
FC Viitorul Constanta v Dinamo Bucharest (1830)
