Soccer-Romanian championship champions group results and standings

Reuters

March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Champions Group matches on Sunday

Sunday, March 19

Dinamo Bucharest 0 Universitatea Craiova 0

Saturday, March 18

FC Viitorul Constanta 3 Steaua Bucharest 1

Friday, March 17

CFR Cluj 3 FC Astra 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 FC Viitorul Constanta 2 1 1 0 3 1 30

2 Steaua Bucharest 2 1 0 1 3 3 27

-------------------------

3 CFR Cluj 2 1 0 1 3 4 25

4 Universitatea Craiova 2 0 2 0 0 0 24

-------------------------

5 FC Astra 2 0 1 1 2 3 23

-------------------------

6 Dinamo Bucharest 2 0 2 0 0 0 23

1-2: Champions League preliminary round

3-4: Europa League preliminary round

5: Europa League depending on domestic cup