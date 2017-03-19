Soccer-Romanian championship champions group results and standings

March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Champions Group matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 19
Dinamo Bucharest 0 Universitatea Craiova 0
Saturday, March 18
FC Viitorul Constanta 3 Steaua Bucharest 1
Friday, March 17
CFR Cluj 3 FC Astra 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Viitorul Constanta 2 1 1 0 3 1 30
2 Steaua Bucharest 2 1 0 1 3 3 27
-------------------------
3 CFR Cluj 2 1 0 1 3 4 25
4 Universitatea Craiova 2 0 2 0 0 0 24
-------------------------
5 FC Astra 2 0 1 1 2 3 23
-------------------------
6 Dinamo Bucharest 2 0 2 0 0 0 23
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
