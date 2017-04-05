Soccer-Romanian championship champions group results and standings

April 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Champions Group matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, April 5
Dinamo Bucharest 2 CFR Cluj 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Viitorul Constanta 3 2 1 0 5 2 33
2 FCSB 3 2 0 1 5 4 30
-------------------------
3 CFR Cluj 4 2 0 2 7 7 28
4 Dinamo Bucharest 4 1 2 1 3 2 26
-------------------------
5 Universitatea Craiova 3 0 2 1 1 4 24
-------------------------
6 FC Astra 3 0 1 2 3 5 23
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, April 6
FC Viitorul Constanta v Universitatea Craiova (1500)
FCSB v FC Astra (1730)
Sunday, April 9
CFR Cluj v FC Viitorul Constanta (1500)
Universitatea Craiova v FCSB (1730)
Monday, April 10
FC Astra v Dinamo Bucharest (1730)
