Soccer-Romanian championship champions group results and standings

April 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Champions Group matches on Wednesday

Wednesday, April 5

Dinamo Bucharest 2 CFR Cluj 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 FC Viitorul Constanta 3 2 1 0 5 2 33

2 FCSB 3 2 0 1 5 4 30

-------------------------

3 CFR Cluj 4 2 0 2 7 7 28

4 Dinamo Bucharest 4 1 2 1 3 2 26

-------------------------

5 Universitatea Craiova 3 0 2 1 1 4 24

-------------------------

6 FC Astra 3 0 1 2 3 5 23

1-2: Champions League preliminary round

3-4: Europa League preliminary round

5: Europa League depending on domestic cup

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Thursday, April 6

FC Viitorul Constanta v Universitatea Craiova (1500)

FCSB v FC Astra (1730)

Sunday, April 9

CFR Cluj v FC Viitorul Constanta (1500)

Universitatea Craiova v FCSB (1730)

Monday, April 10

FC Astra v Dinamo Bucharest (1730)