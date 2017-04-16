Soccer-Romanian championship champions group results and standings

April 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Champions Group matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 16
Dinamo Bucharest 2 FC Viitorul Constanta 1
Saturday, April 15
Universitatea Craiova 1 FC Astra 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FCSB 5 4 0 1 9 4 36
2 FC Viitorul Constanta 6 2 2 2 6 5 34
-------------------------
3 Dinamo Bucharest 6 3 2 1 7 4 32
4 CFR Cluj 5 2 1 2 7 7 29
-------------------------
5 Universitatea Craiova 6 1 2 3 3 8 27
-------------------------
6 FC Astra 6 1 1 4 7 11 26
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, April 17
CFR Cluj v FCSB (1730)
