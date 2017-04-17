Soccer-Romanian championship champions group results and standings

April 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Champions Group matches on Monday

Monday, April 17

CFR Cluj 0 FCSB 0

Sunday, April 16

Dinamo Bucharest 2 FC Viitorul Constanta 1

Saturday, April 15

Universitatea Craiova 1 FC Astra 3

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 FCSB 6 4 1 1 9 4 37

2 FC Viitorul Constanta 6 2 2 2 6 5 34

-------------------------

3 Dinamo Bucharest 6 3 2 1 7 4 32

4 CFR Cluj 6 2 2 2 7 7 30

-------------------------

5 Universitatea Craiova 6 1 2 3 3 8 27

-------------------------

6 FC Astra 6 1 1 4 7 11 26

1-2: Champions League preliminary round

3-4: Europa League preliminary round

5: Europa League depending on domestic cup