Soccer-Romanian championship champions group results and standings

April 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Champions Group matches on Monday
Monday, April 17
CFR Cluj 0 FCSB 0
Sunday, April 16
Dinamo Bucharest 2 FC Viitorul Constanta 1
Saturday, April 15
Universitatea Craiova 1 FC Astra 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FCSB 6 4 1 1 9 4 37
2 FC Viitorul Constanta 6 2 2 2 6 5 34
-------------------------
3 Dinamo Bucharest 6 3 2 1 7 4 32
4 CFR Cluj 6 2 2 2 7 7 30
-------------------------
5 Universitatea Craiova 6 1 2 3 3 8 27
-------------------------
6 FC Astra 6 1 1 4 7 11 26
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
275