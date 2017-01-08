Soccer-Roma, Lazio scrape home while Inter win again

(Re-casts with afternoon games)

MILAN, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Second-placed AS Roma needed an unlucky own goal from Armando Izzo to beat Genoa 1-0 away in Serie A on Sunday and neighbours Lazio survived a controversial disallowed goal before snatching a last minute win over lowly Crotone.

Ivan Perisic scored at the end of each half as Inter Milan came from behind to beat Udinese 2-1 and notch their fourth successive league win.

Roma's win took them onto 41 points, one behind leaders Juventus who were away to Bologna in the evening game and also have another game in hand. Lazio are fourth on 37, one behind Napoli who beat Sampdoria 2-1 on Saturday.

Roma were missing striker Mohamed Salah as he had joined Egypt's squad for their African Nations Cup preparations while Genoa were playing their first game since selling key midfielder Tomas Rincon to Juventus.

Genoa goalkeeper Mattia Perin was injured early on as he made a brilliant save to deny Edin Dzeko and was replaced by Eugenio Lamanna.

Roma broke through when Izzo inadvertently turned a Bruno Peres cross into his own net from close range.

Lazio made heavy weather of beating Serie A debutants Crotone who remained in the relegation zone on nine points.

Lucas Biglia blasted a first-half penalty against the crossbar for Lazio and Crotone thought they had taken the lead through Marcus Rohden in the 70th minute only to see the goal chalked off for a debatable offside decision.

Immobile saw one effort brilliantly saved by Crotone goalkeeper Marco Festa before finally breaking the deadlock in the last minute after a fortuitous rebound sent the ball into his path.

Inter, who had not conceded a goal in their previous three outings, had an early let-off as goalkeeper Samir Handanovic sent a clearance straight to Jakub Jankto, who failed to take advantage.

The Czech midfielder, however, made amends when his curling shot finished off a well-worked move to give midtable Udinese the lead after 17 minutes.

Udinese twice hit the post but Inter snatched an equaliser on the stroke of halftime when Perisic swept in Mauro Icardi's pass from 12 metres.

Inter had more control in the second half and the Croatia winger struck again three minutes from fulltime as he headed in Joao Mario's free kick at the far post.

Seventh-placed Inter have won five out of seven games and lost only one since coach Stefano Pioli replaced Frank de Boer, who was sacked after less than three months in charge.

Alejandro Gomez scored twice in the first half to help Atalanta thump Chievo 4-1 away, taking them up to fifth, while Sassuolo and Torino played out a goalless draw. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Pritha Sarkar; Editing by Toby Davis)