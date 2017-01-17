Soccer-Revised FA Cup fourth round draw

Reuters

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Following is the revised draw for

the FA Cup fourth round after Tuesday's third-round replays

(Premier League unless stated):

Tottenham Hotspur v Wycombe Wanderers (IV)

Derby County (II) v Leicester City

Oxford United (III) v Birmingham City

(II)/Newcastle United(II)

Sutton United (NL) v Leeds United (II)

Liverpool/Plymouth Argyle (IV) v Wolverhampton Wanderers

(II)

Southampton/Norwich City (II) v Arsenal

Lincoln City (NL) v Brighton & Hove Albion (II)

Chelsea v Brentford (II)

Manchester United v Wigan Athletic (II)

Millwall (III) v Watford

Rochdale (III) v Huddersfield Town (II)

Burnley v Bristol City (II)

Blackburn Rovers (II) v Blackpool (IV)

Fulham (II) v Hull City

Middlesbrough v Accrington Stanley (IV)

Crystal Palace v Manchester City

