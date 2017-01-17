Soccer-Revised FA Cup fourth round draw

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Following is the revised draw for
the FA Cup fourth round after Tuesday's third-round replays
(Premier League unless stated):
Tottenham Hotspur v Wycombe Wanderers (IV)
Derby County (II) v Leicester City
Oxford United (III) v Birmingham City
(II)/Newcastle United(II)
Sutton United (NL) v Leeds United (II)
Liverpool/Plymouth Argyle (IV) v Wolverhampton Wanderers
(II)
Southampton/Norwich City (II) v Arsenal
Lincoln City (NL) v Brighton & Hove Albion (II)
Chelsea v Brentford (II)
Manchester United v Wigan Athletic (II)
Millwall (III) v Watford
Rochdale (III) v Huddersfield Town (II)
Burnley v Bristol City (II)
Blackburn Rovers (II) v Blackpool (IV)
Fulham (II) v Hull City
Middlesbrough v Accrington Stanley (IV)
Crystal Palace v Manchester City
(Compiled by Toby Davis; Editing by Ken Ferris)
