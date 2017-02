Feb 20 (Reuters) - Revised draw for the FA Cup quarter-finals after Arsenal won 2-0 at Sutton United on Monday (Premier League unless stated)

Chelsea v Manchester United

Middlesbrough v Huddersfield Town (II)/Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur v Millwall (III)

Arsenal v Lincoln City (NL)

Ties will be played from March 10-13 (Compiled by Ken Ferris; Editing by Ian Chadband)