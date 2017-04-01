Soccer-Real Sociedad's top four hopes fade with Leganes stalemate

BARCELONA, April 1 (Reuters) - Real Sociedad's hopes of finishing fourth in La Liga and earning a shot at qualifying for the Champions League are fading fast after they drew 1-1 at home to Leganes on Saturday, failing to win for a third consecutive game.

Leganes went ahead in the 29th minute on a rain-swept afternoon in San Sebastian when Alexander Szymanowski pounced on a moment of indecision from goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli to latch onto a through ball and lob his Argentine compatriot.

Juanmi Jimenez levelled for Real Sociedad eight minutes into the second half, smashing in a cutback from youngster Alvaro Odriozola.

The Basques tried to build on their momentum, but they were unable to convert the few chances they managed to create.

Eusebio Sacristan's side are fifth in the standings on 49 points, six behind fourth-placed Atletico Madrid, who can extend their advantage when they visit Malaga later on Saturday.

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Toby Davis)