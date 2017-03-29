Soccer-Pulis urges West Brom's youngsters to step up ahead of hectic week

March 29 (Reuters) - West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis has urged the club's academy players to raise their game as he plans to make changes to his squad in order to cope with their packed Premier League schedule.

West Brom, who are eighth in the table, play three games in a week, starting with two away games against Manchester United on Saturday and Watford three days later, before a home match against Southampton on April 8.

"We have the younger players and they can play bit parts from now until the end of the season. But we do need them to step up to the mark for the final eight or nine games," Pulis told the club's website (www.wba.co.uk).

"We will move the players around because each opposition will present different challenges to us."

Pulis was uncertain about the inclusion of midfielders James McClean and Nacer Chadli as well as striker Salomon Rondon for the clash at Old Trafford as they had yet to return from international duty.

The manager was also doubtful about midfielder Matt Phillips' return from a hamstring injury that he sustained against West Ham United in February.

"We're disappointed he's not fit but what began as a muscle injury is now a slight tendon problem. It's been a long time," Pulis added. (Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford; )