Soccer-PSG primed to capitalise on any Monaco slip

April 13 (Reuters) - Paris St. Germain can keep the pressure on Ligue 1 leaders Monaco with a win at Angers on Friday and will hope their rivals suffer from Champions League hangover when they host Dijon on Saturday as the title run-in intensifies.

Monaco beat Borussia Dortmund 3-2 away in their Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday, but while the victory puts them in pole position to advance, their continental exploits may yet affect their domestic title prospects.

The match at the Westfalenstadion was originally set for Tuesday only to be pushed back after Dortmund's bus was hit by three explosions en route to the stadium, injuring defender Marc Bartra.

The delay left Leonardo Jardim's side with one day less to prepare for their weekend fixture.

Their midweek exertions also represent an opportunity for champions PSG who play on Friday and can move level with Monaco on 74 points.

"If Monaco win, we'll congratulate them," PSG's Marco Verratti told beIN Sports.

"If that happens we will have failed to reach our objective, but we have had four historic years in France.

"We have won everything. In football, the possibility of not winning is always there."

A positive result for Unai Emery's side would doubtless represent yet another test for Jardim's Monaco team, few of whom have experience of the final testing weeks of a title challenge.

PSG, by contrast, are aiming for a fourth consecutive French title, and Emery can call upon a well-rested squad following their Champions League elimination by Barcelona last month.

He may also harbour hopes that PSG's crushing 4-1 League Cup final victory over Monaco on April 1 can also give them the mental edge during the final weeks.

"It's the home stretch," Presnel Kimpembe told the club's official website (www.psg.fr). "Experience will play a part in the last stage of the season.

"(Angers will) be waiting for us, but we're confident. We know what we have to do."

