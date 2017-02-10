Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Reuters

Feb 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Friday

Friday, February 10

Deportivo Municipal 2 Juan Aurich 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

Group A

1 Alianza Atletico 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

1 Sport Rosario 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

3 Academia Cantolao 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

3 Melgar 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

3 Sporting Cristal 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

3 Union Comercio 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

7 Ayacucho FC 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

7 San Martin 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Group B

1 UTC 1 1 0 0 2 0 3

2 Real Garcilaso 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

3 Deportivo Municipal 2 1 0 1 2 2 3

4 Sport Huancayo 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

4 Universitario 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Alianza Lima 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

7 Juan Aurich 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

8 Comerciantes Unidos 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Saturday, February 11

Ayacucho FC v Melgar (1800)

Comerciantes Unidos v Real Garcilaso (2030)

Sunday, February 12

Academia Cantolao v San Martin (0000)

Union Comercio v Sport Rosario (1830)

Alianza Atletico v Sporting Cristal (2100)

Sport Huancayo v UTC (1600)

Alianza Lima v Universitario (2315)