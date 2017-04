Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

spacecapade: I'm a fifth generation Georgia citizen... I've loved and lived in this state my entire life. I have personally witnessed it's decline under Republican administations and I WILL be voting for Osoff, because the only alternative is criminal corruption and exploitation of my beautiful state. These comments disgust me because they are the same "paper tiger" arguments that have crippled MY state for years...leaving us in the bottom 5 of education every year. We may not win,but you can guarantee we will fight. You think our government(Republicans) are so good? Look at our national statistics on ANY level...education,healthcare,economics....we lose.With Republicans WE LOSE as we have been for years. Thank you.