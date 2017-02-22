Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Feb 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, February 22
Union Comercio 3 Academia Cantolao 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Group A
1 Sport Rosario 3 3 0 0 4 0 9
2 Sporting Cristal 3 2 1 0 8 0 7
3 Melgar 3 2 1 0 6 1 7
4 Union Comercio 4 1 1 2 3 6 4
5 Ayacucho FC 3 1 0 2 4 5 3
6 San Martin 3 1 0 2 2 4 3
7 Alianza Atletico 3 1 0 2 1 6 3
8 Academia Cantolao 4 0 1 3 2 8 1
Group B
1 Real Garcilaso 3 3 0 0 7 2 9
2 UTC 3 2 0 1 5 3 6
3 Alianza Lima 2 1 1 0 4 2 4
4 Deportivo Municipal 3 1 1 1 4 4 4
5 Sport Huancayo 3 1 1 1 3 4 4
6 Juan Aurich 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
7 Universitario 3 0 1 2 2 5 1
8 Comerciantes Unidos 3 0 1 2 3 7 1
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, February 22
Sporting Cristal v Ayacucho FC (1815)
Comerciantes Unidos v Alianza Lima (2030)
UTC v Deportivo Municipal (2030)
Thursday, February 23
San Martin v Sport Rosario (0100)
Alianza Atletico v Melgar (2030)
Sport Huancayo v Juan Aurich (1815)
Friday, February 24
Universitario v Real Garcilaso (0100)
Saturday, February 25
Ayacucho FC v Union Comercio (1730)
Sport Rosario v Sporting Cristal (2245)
Deportivo Municipal v Comerciantes Unidos (2030)
Sunday, February 26
Melgar v San Martin (1830)
Real Garcilaso v UTC (1600)
Juan Aurich v Universitario (2100)
Alianza Lima v Sport Huancayo (2315)
