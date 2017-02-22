Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Reuters

Feb 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday

Wednesday, February 22

Union Comercio 3 Academia Cantolao 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

Group A

1 Sport Rosario 3 3 0 0 4 0 9

2 Sporting Cristal 3 2 1 0 8 0 7

3 Melgar 3 2 1 0 6 1 7

4 Union Comercio 4 1 1 2 3 6 4

5 Ayacucho FC 3 1 0 2 4 5 3

6 San Martin 3 1 0 2 2 4 3

7 Alianza Atletico 3 1 0 2 1 6 3

8 Academia Cantolao 4 0 1 3 2 8 1

Group B

1 Real Garcilaso 3 3 0 0 7 2 9

2 UTC 3 2 0 1 5 3 6

3 Alianza Lima 2 1 1 0 4 2 4

4 Deportivo Municipal 3 1 1 1 4 4 4

5 Sport Huancayo 3 1 1 1 3 4 4

6 Juan Aurich 2 0 1 1 2 3 1

7 Universitario 3 0 1 2 2 5 1

8 Comerciantes Unidos 3 0 1 2 3 7 1

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Wednesday, February 22

Sporting Cristal v Ayacucho FC (1815)

Comerciantes Unidos v Alianza Lima (2030)

UTC v Deportivo Municipal (2030)

Thursday, February 23

San Martin v Sport Rosario (0100)

Alianza Atletico v Melgar (2030)

Sport Huancayo v Juan Aurich (1815)

Friday, February 24

Universitario v Real Garcilaso (0100)

Saturday, February 25

Ayacucho FC v Union Comercio (1730)

Sport Rosario v Sporting Cristal (2245)

Deportivo Municipal v Comerciantes Unidos (2030)

Sunday, February 26

Melgar v San Martin (1830)

Real Garcilaso v UTC (1600)

Juan Aurich v Universitario (2100)

Alianza Lima v Sport Huancayo (2315)