Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Reuters

Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Thursday

Thursday, February 23

Universitario 1 Real Garcilaso 1

Alianza Atletico 0 Melgar 1

Sport Huancayo 3 Juan Aurich 2

Wednesday, February 22

San Martin 3 Sport Rosario 1

Comerciantes Unidos 0 Alianza Lima 2

Sporting Cristal 4 Ayacucho FC 0

Union Comercio 3 Academia Cantolao 1

UTC 1 Deportivo Municipal 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

Group A

1 Sporting Cristal 4 3 1 0 12 0 10

2 Melgar 4 3 1 0 7 1 10

3 Sport Rosario 4 3 0 1 5 3 9

4 San Martin 4 2 0 2 5 5 6

5 Union Comercio 4 1 1 2 3 6 4

6 Ayacucho FC 4 1 0 3 4 9 3

7 Alianza Atletico 4 1 0 3 1 7 3

8 Academia Cantolao 4 0 1 3 2 8 1

Group B

1 Real Garcilaso 4 3 1 0 8 3 10

2 UTC 4 3 0 1 6 3 9

3 Alianza Lima 3 2 1 0 6 2 7

4 Sport Huancayo 4 2 1 1 6 6 7

5 Deportivo Municipal 4 1 1 2 4 5 4

6 Universitario 4 0 2 2 3 6 2

7 Juan Aurich 3 0 1 2 4 6 1

8 Comerciantes Unidos 4 0 1 3 3 9 1

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Saturday, February 25

Ayacucho FC v Union Comercio (1730)

Sport Rosario v Sporting Cristal (2245)

Deportivo Municipal v Comerciantes Unidos (2030)

Sunday, February 26

Melgar v San Martin (1830)

Real Garcilaso v UTC (1600)

Juan Aurich v Universitario (2100)

Alianza Lima v Sport Huancayo (2315)