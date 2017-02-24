Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Thursday
Thursday, February 23
Universitario 1 Real Garcilaso 1
Alianza Atletico 0 Melgar 1
Sport Huancayo 3 Juan Aurich 2
Wednesday, February 22
San Martin 3 Sport Rosario 1
Comerciantes Unidos 0 Alianza Lima 2
Sporting Cristal 4 Ayacucho FC 0
Union Comercio 3 Academia Cantolao 1
UTC 1 Deportivo Municipal 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Group A
1 Sporting Cristal 4 3 1 0 12 0 10
2 Melgar 4 3 1 0 7 1 10
3 Sport Rosario 4 3 0 1 5 3 9
4 San Martin 4 2 0 2 5 5 6
5 Union Comercio 4 1 1 2 3 6 4
6 Ayacucho FC 4 1 0 3 4 9 3
7 Alianza Atletico 4 1 0 3 1 7 3
8 Academia Cantolao 4 0 1 3 2 8 1
Group B
1 Real Garcilaso 4 3 1 0 8 3 10
2 UTC 4 3 0 1 6 3 9
3 Alianza Lima 3 2 1 0 6 2 7
4 Sport Huancayo 4 2 1 1 6 6 7
5 Deportivo Municipal 4 1 1 2 4 5 4
6 Universitario 4 0 2 2 3 6 2
7 Juan Aurich 3 0 1 2 4 6 1
8 Comerciantes Unidos 4 0 1 3 3 9 1
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 25
Ayacucho FC v Union Comercio (1730)
Sport Rosario v Sporting Cristal (2245)
Deportivo Municipal v Comerciantes Unidos (2030)
Sunday, February 26
Melgar v San Martin (1830)
Real Garcilaso v UTC (1600)
Juan Aurich v Universitario (2100)
Alianza Lima v Sport Huancayo (2315)
