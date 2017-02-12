Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday
Saturday, February 11
Academia Cantolao 0 San Martin 2
Ayacucho FC 1 Melgar 3
Comerciantes Unidos 2 Real Garcilaso 4
Friday, February 10
Deportivo Municipal 2 Juan Aurich 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Group A
1 Melgar 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
2 San Martin 2 1 0 1 2 1 3
3 Alianza Atletico 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
3 Sport Rosario 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
5 Sporting Cristal 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
5 Union Comercio 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
7 Academia Cantolao 2 0 1 1 0 2 1
8 Ayacucho FC 2 0 0 2 1 4 0
Group B
1 Real Garcilaso 2 2 0 0 5 2 6
2 UTC 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
3 Deportivo Municipal 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
4 Sport Huancayo 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
4 Universitario 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Alianza Lima 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
7 Juan Aurich 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
8 Comerciantes Unidos 2 0 0 2 2 6 0
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 12
Union Comercio v Sport Rosario (1830)
Alianza Atletico v Sporting Cristal (2100)
Sport Huancayo v UTC (1600)
Alianza Lima v Universitario (2315)
