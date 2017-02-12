Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Reuters

Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday

Saturday, February 11

Academia Cantolao 0 San Martin 2

Ayacucho FC 1 Melgar 3

Comerciantes Unidos 2 Real Garcilaso 4

Friday, February 10

Deportivo Municipal 2 Juan Aurich 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

Group A

1 Melgar 2 1 1 0 3 1 4

2 San Martin 2 1 0 1 2 1 3

3 Alianza Atletico 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

3 Sport Rosario 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

5 Sporting Cristal 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

5 Union Comercio 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

7 Academia Cantolao 2 0 1 1 0 2 1

8 Ayacucho FC 2 0 0 2 1 4 0

Group B

1 Real Garcilaso 2 2 0 0 5 2 6

2 UTC 1 1 0 0 2 0 3

3 Deportivo Municipal 2 1 0 1 2 2 3

4 Sport Huancayo 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

4 Universitario 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Alianza Lima 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

7 Juan Aurich 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

8 Comerciantes Unidos 2 0 0 2 2 6 0

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, February 12

Union Comercio v Sport Rosario (1830)

Alianza Atletico v Sporting Cristal (2100)

Sport Huancayo v UTC (1600)

Alianza Lima v Universitario (2315)