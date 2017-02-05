Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Reuters

Feb 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday

Saturday, February 4

San Martin 0 Alianza Atletico 1

Sport Rosario 1 Ayacucho FC 0

UTC 2 Comerciantes Unidos 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

Group A

1 Alianza Atletico 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

1 Sport Rosario 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Cantolao 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Melgar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Sporting Cristal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Union Comercio 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

7 Ayacucho FC 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

7 San Martin 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Group B

1 UTC 1 1 0 0 2 0 3

Alianza Lima 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Deportivo Municipal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Juan Aurich 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Real Garcilaso 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Sport Huancayo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Universitario 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

8 Comerciantes Unidos 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, February 5

Melgar v Cantolao (0100)

Sporting Cristal v Union Comercio (1600)

Real Garcilaso v Deportivo Municipal (1830)

Juan Aurich v Alianza Lima (2100)

Universitario v Sport Huancayo (2315)