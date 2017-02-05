Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Feb 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday
Saturday, February 4
San Martin 0 Alianza Atletico 1
Sport Rosario 1 Ayacucho FC 0
UTC 2 Comerciantes Unidos 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Group A
1 Alianza Atletico 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
1 Sport Rosario 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Cantolao 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Melgar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sporting Cristal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Union Comercio 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
7 Ayacucho FC 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
7 San Martin 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Group B
1 UTC 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
Alianza Lima 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Deportivo Municipal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Juan Aurich 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Real Garcilaso 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sport Huancayo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Universitario 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
8 Comerciantes Unidos 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 5
Melgar v Cantolao (0100)
Sporting Cristal v Union Comercio (1600)
Real Garcilaso v Deportivo Municipal (1830)
Juan Aurich v Alianza Lima (2100)
Universitario v Sport Huancayo (2315)
