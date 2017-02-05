Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Gasface: I ask Ryan, and when are your republicans going to start impeachment hearings.You impeached Clinton for lying about a consensual affair . and you are giving a free pass to the madman in the oval office who lies every time he opens his mouth.because of his ADD,he can't sit still for 5 minutes and think at the same time.This sexual predator of 13 year old girls and advocate of handling his women by their ****#$%$ this piece of filth you call your savior who will make america great!.. Are you on drugs or what.